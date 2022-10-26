INDIA

Regularly identify sensitive posts in govt departments, PSUs: CVC

NewsWire
0
0

Emphasising the importance of the preventive vigilance mechanism, the Central Vigilance Commission has asked public sector undertakings, public sector banks, and Central government departments to regularly identify sensitive posts and ensure the rotation of officers as per the time limits.

“Periodical rotation of officials holding sensitive posts would help eliminate the scope of developing vested interest by the officials and would also reduce the scope of indulging in corrupt activities,” said the CVC in its order dated October 25.

The order has been issued to secretaries of all Central Ministries and departments and chief executives of public sector banks, insurance companies, and enterprises.

“Identification of sensitive posts and rotational transfer of officials holding sensitive posts is one of the tools for effective implementation of preventive vigilance mechanism,” it said.

In its order, the CVC also noted that earlier guidelines issued pertaining to identification of sensitive posts have not been followed in letter and spirit by many organisations.

It said that the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in consultation with the chief executive/management of the respective organisations, should immediately undertake an exercise to identify sensitive posts in their organisations. In future, an exercise to review and identify sensitive posts may be conducted after an interval of every three years, the CVC said in its order.

Further, it may also be ensured that the officials holding sensitive posts are transferred/posted out from such posts as per the time limits prescribed by the commission and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from time to time, without exception, it said.

The order also noted that in view of the ever-changing scenario and increasing use of technology in the functioning of organisations, it is important that the list of sensitive posts is reviewed and updated at regular intervals.

20221026-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Feb 2022 industrial production rises sequentially, YoY

    Pleas against ED Director’s extension: SC appoints K.V. Viswanathan as amicus...

    Govt passed 8 bills this week in RS but opposition stuck...

    FIR lodged against AAP MLA for ‘assaulting’ two men with bricks