Regulatory body for immigration consultants appoints independent review officer

The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) ICCRC which currently regulates over 4200 Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants in Canada and abroad, has appointed Ms. Avvy Go as the Independent Complaints Review Officer (ICRO).

As part of its efforts to ensure the quality of its service and the integrity and fairness of its complaint process, ICCRC has created the ICRO position, which allows complainants to ask for a review of a complaint closed on or after July 1, 2018, without referral to the Discipline Committee. The ICRO is empowered to review procedural matters only, not the merits of the complaint.

Since her call to the Bar more than 25 years ago, Avvy Go has worked exclusively in the legal clinic system, serving the legal needs of countless immigrants and refugees. She has devoted her time to practising immigration, human rights, and employment law.

The ICCRC is the national regulatory body that promotes and protects the public interest by overseeing regulated immigration and citizenship consultants and international student advisors.

ICCRC’s federal mandate stems from the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and the Citizenship Act which require anyone providing Canadian immigration or citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration to be a member in good standing of ICCRC. Exceptions are members in good standing of a law society in Canada or the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

Individuals providing Canadian immigration/citizenship services abroad are subject to Canadian law even if they reside outside of Canada. -CINEWS