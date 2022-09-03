The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a major step forward and formulated a policy for the rehabilitation of homeless and street children. The policy has been placed in the public domain and suggestions have been invited from interested individuals, organisations, competent bodies and concerned stakeholders before September 6. The aim of this draft policy is to identify children living at intersections and streets and take appropriate measures for their rehabilitation.

It also mentions the roles and responsibilities of the nodal officers for the rehabilitation of such children at the minority and district level. Thus, the term street situations has been used in the draft policy for homeless and street children. The policy includes reporting and monitoring of the current situation of children as well as recommending measures for their rehabilitation.

According to the policy, District Magistrate along with officers of concerned departments, other stakeholders and public representatives will be responsible for identification, rescue and rehabilitation of these children. The Magistrate shall hold a meeting with all the stakeholders at least once a month. The Administrative Secretary of the Social Welfare Department shall review the rehabilitation measures of children on quarterly basis while a committee headed by the Chief Secretary shall hold a review meeting once in six months.

According to the policy, the Department of Social Welfare can authorise the District Magistrate to give an immediate relief in terms of money.

It is worth noting that in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in cities and towns, there are thousands of children who you will find sitting at bus stands, railway stations or other busy public places. If they get the required facilities, it would help them develop better physically and mentally so that they can play a positive role in the development of the country and state by becoming model citizens in the future. These children try to feed themselves by picking garbage or doing some other hard work.

Speaking about this policy, advocate Shamsuddin Shah said that the government has taken a very good step, which was needed for a long time. He said that the policy is in the public domain, it is hoped that good suggestions will come from the public, stakeholders and organisations working for the welfare of children and this policy will be made more effective. According to him, Child Justice Act 2015 is a comprehensive law for the welfare of children, but a policy was needed to implement it. This policy will do just that.

