A reign of ultimate terror is going on in West Bengal under the current Trinamool Congress regime, said senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi.

He was speaking to media persons at the residence of deceased BJP leader from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Prashanta Roy Basunia, who was shot dead in broad daylight at his residence by unidentified miscreants on June 2.

“I will speak to my party leadership on what can be done so that a Central Bureau of Investigation probe can be initiated in the matter,” Modi told newspersons after speaking to the parents of the deceased BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother, Suchitra Roy Basunia, has filed an FIR naming 12 local Trinamool Congress leaders in the matter.

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has already demanded that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should resign, taking moral responsibilities.

On June 2, Prashanta Roy Basunia was at his residence with his mother, some miscreants barged in and started threatening him. After some heated exchange of words, suddenly one of the miscreants took out a pistol and shot the victim from point-blank range. A profusely bleeding Basunia was admitted to a local hospital where he died.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA from Dinhata and West Bengal minister in charge of North Bengal development department, Udayan Guha, claimed that since the victim was under police radar for his involvement in anti-social activities, this could be the reason behind his murder.

“Possibilities of infighting in BJP playing a role in the murder also cannot be ruled out,” he said.

