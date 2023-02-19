INDIASPORTS

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

Reigning two-time Olympic champion USA’s Ryan Crouser hurled the iron ball to 23.38m during an indoor meet here to better his own world shot put record, according to World Athletics.

A week after opening his season with 22.58m at the Millrose Games in New York, the reigning world champion added a centimetre to his own outright world record on Saturday at the Holt Arena.

Crouser’s previous best was the 23.37m he recorded outdoors at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene in June 2021, while his previous best indoors was the 22.82m he threw in Fayetteville in January of the same year.

The 30-year-old has now surpassed 23 metres in a total of seven competitions during his career so far. It is a barrier that only three other athletes in history have ever bettered.

