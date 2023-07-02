The killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria inside the highly secured Tihar jail in May has once again brought the notorious operations of gangs in Delhi and the neighboring northern states into the limelight.

Gang wars have been a longstanding phenomenon in Delhi, with the outer districts, particularly Dwarka and South West Delhi, witnessing the emergence of these criminal syndicates.

These gangs are deeply involved in organized crimes such as threats, extortion, land grabbing, and violent rivalries for dominance. To expand their nefarious operations across multiple states, they form alliances, creating a complex criminal nexus.

On April 14, two unidentified men had entered the office of Surender, district president Najafgarh Kishan Morcha of BJP Unit, and fired upon him leading to his death. The Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu – Lawrance Bishnoi gang was behind the killing to create their dominance in the area.

Rising Criminal Nexus:

Presently, two dominant gang nexuses operate in northern India, drawing their operations as far as Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and even abroad in countries like Italy, Armenia, Canada, America, Dubai, the Philippines, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. In the age of social media, these gangs flaunt their dominance and attract millions of followers through various social media handles.

One of the significant alliances within this nexus involves Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster, and Haryana’s notorious Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi. The duo is associated with other key gang members, including Rajkumar alias Raju Basodi, Naresh Sethi, and Anil Chhippi.

The initial expansion of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi’s alliance saw collaborations with Gurugram-based Sube Gujjar and Rajasthan-based Anandpal Singh. Subsequently, they joined hands with Jitender Gogi, who met his end in a conspiracy planned by rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria.

Gogi Gang’s Desperate Fight for Dominance:

Jitender Gogi, who was gunned down in a shootout inside Rohini court in September 2021, was one of the most dreaded gangsters, known for his fierce associates Kuldeep alias Fazza and Rohit Moi. Fazza, who managed to escape from police custody in March 2021, was later killed in a police encounter. Other members of the Gogi gang are currently in judicial custody. The gang, currently run by Rohit alias Moi and Deepak alias Boxer, faces intense scrutiny from law enforcement.

The Key to Gang Operations – “The Enemy’s Enemy is a Friend”:

A significant strategy employed by these gangs for their expansion is the principle of “the enemy’s enemy is a friend.” Exploiting rivalries between gangs, they form temporary alliances to strengthen their hold on territories and consolidate their power.

The recent killing of Tillu Tajpuria by members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar jail was met with a supportive Facebook post from fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, showcasing the strength of their alliances.

Fallen Rivals and Eliminated Gangs:

The Tillu Tajpuria gang, led by the eponymous gangster, had a bitter rivalry with Jitender Gogi. This enmity, which originated during the 2013 student union elections, led to numerous violent clashes that resulted in several killings, including innocent bystanders. Both Tillu Tajpuria and Jitender Gogi eventually met their end in this brutal gang rivalry.

Another prominent gang, the Neeraj Bawana gang, rose to prominence after the death of rival gang head Neetu Daboda in 2013. Since then, Neeraj Bawana expanded his gang and engaged in a series of ruthless activities. He was later arrested by the Special Cell Delhi Police in 2015, but his gang continues to have a strong presence.

The Ongoing Battle Against Gang Violence:

The gang situation in Delhi and its surrounding regions remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies, who are consistently working to dismantle them.

