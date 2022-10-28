BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reject Bengal govt’s fresh loan plea, Suvendu Adhikari urges Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday appealed to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to reject fresh loan applications from the state government.

Referring to a fresh application for Rs 10,000 crore of market borrowing made by the West Bengal government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he said that since the state government has reached its borrowing limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, all fresh borrowing applications should be rejected.

Adhikari has also claimed that the state government is currently reeling under an accumulated debt burden to the tune of around Rs 6,00,000 crore.

In his message, the BJP leader has also alleged that although the state government has made the fresh borrowing application for the purpose of infrastructure development in the state, in reality it would spend the amount for payment of salaries and wages as well as payments under dole scheme like Lakshmir Bhandar, the monthly dole scheme for women of the state ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

“Needless to say, there are many fake workers in Local Bodies & most of the Laxmi Bhandar beneficiaries are not eligible to receive any doles. If this loan is allowed then valuable funds of the Govt of India will go astray by sheer misuse of the Public Funds,” he said.

He ended his message with a piece of advice for the state government that it should try to increase its own revenue generation by modifying land policy and creating a congenial environment for setting up industries and drawing investments to revive the economy, create employment, and reduce debt burden.

Reacting to the message, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Santanu Sen said such notes are natural for a politician like Adhikari “who is anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali”.

“This is not the first time that he is appealing to the Union government to stop payments to the West Bengal government. Previously too he had objected to payment of central dues under various heads to the state government,” he said.

20221028-193205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brand Zenith to return with comprehensive product development, distribution strategy

    Increase in registration cost, market value slows down home sales in...

    Pandemic, investment curbs help India reduce trade deficit with China

    India will launch industry-led policies in space sector: ISRO chief