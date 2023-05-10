INDIA

Reject hatred, Kavitha urges Karnataka voters

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday appealed to Karnataka voters to reject hatred and vote for development.

She took to Twitter to make an appeal as voting was underway in Karnataka Assembly elections.

“Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of society and the people,” tweeted Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and Telangana Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, Kavitha resumed her normal activity on Wednesday after recovering from an avulsion fracture she suffered last month.

“Today after recovering from the injury I visited Kondagattu and offered my humble prayers. May Anjanna bless us all with good health and prosperity,” tweeted Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

She had suffered an avulsion fracture a month ago after she slipped and fell in her home. Doctors had advised her rest for three weeks.

An avulsion fracture occurs when the ligament near the bones fractures, causing a tiny part of the bone to be detached. Avulsion fractures are particularly common in athletes that quickly alter direction, leap, and jump.

