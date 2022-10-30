SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that he rejected a proposal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan about the appointment of army chief, and instead offered him dialogue on Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy, local media reported.

Talking to vloggers, the prime minister said that the PTI chairman offered talks with the government a month ago through a mutual businessman friend to resolve two issues, one of which was the appointment of the army chief, The Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan offered [to conduct] negotiations,” Prime Minister Shehbaz told vloggers. “The first matter was the army chief’s appointment and the second was holding early elections,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz added that he had sent a message that appointment of the army chief was a constitutional duty that the prime minister would have to perform. “I have offered Imran Khan to discuss Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy.”

He also said that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general held a press conference along with the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier this week with his permission.

He explained that he was told that the ISI chief wanted to hold the press conference because he (ISI DG) was eyewitness to the meeting between Imran Khan and the army chief. He added the ISI chief put the whole matter in front of the people, The Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan is currently targeting the army leadership only to fulfil his personal desires,” the Prime Minister said.

“Imran Niazi now spewing poison against those who nurtured him. No one is safe from his mischief,” he added.

