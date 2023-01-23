Rejecting the call of influential Naga bodies to boycott the February 27 Assembly polls until the Central government grants the demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state, the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) on Monday said that it has decided to participate in the elections.

An ENLU spokesman said that the 20 members of the Union, comprising Ministers, MLAs and Advisors to various departments, in their meeting on Sunday have jointly decided to participate in the next month’s elections.

“In an emergency meeting held on January 22 pertaining to the ENPO resolution to abstain from the Nagaland Assembly election, after a thorough deliberation, the house (ENLU) resolved to participate in the upcoming general election since the election has been notified by the EC on January 18,” the ENLU resolution said.

Hours after the announcement of the schedule of Assembly polls in three northeastern states by the Election Commission, including Nagaland were announced on January 18, the influential Konyak Union on the same day, rejecting the state government appeal, reiterated to boycott the February 27 elections until the Central government grants the demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state.

Claiming that the six districts — Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator — have been neglected for years, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has been demanding a separate state since 2010.

A statement of the Konyak Union, had said that in its emergency meeting, it resolved and reiterated to remain steadfast and firm to the August 26, 2022 ENPO resolution to abstain from participating in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election until the Centre grants the demand of a separate state.

“The house further resolved to permanently expel those individuals filing nomination to participate in the Assembly election from the Konyak soil and the village of the person filing nomination shall be held solely responsible. The KU has also fully endorsed and empowered the Konyak Nyupu Sheko Khong, Konyak Students’ Union, and Village Councils to fully implement and act upon the resolution,” the Konyak Union statement had said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and including the Bharatiya Janata Party, had on a number of occasions asked the ENPO to reconsider their demand for a separate state and not to boycott the Assembly elections.

20230123-204403