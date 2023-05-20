Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the inlet drain leg-1, two and three of Najafgarh drain in Gurugram on Saturday.

The LG was accompanied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer P.C. Meena and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Saxena reached the three inlet legs near village Bajgheda, Dharampur and Dhankot in Gurugram and inquired about the works related to water purification. He also discussed the waterlogged areas in the Gurugram district along with the Najafgarh drain.

He said that small drain projects should be prepared in waterlogged areas and Sewage Treatment plants (STPs) should be installed on them so that polluted water does not go into Najafgarh drain and Yamuna can be kept clean.

During this, GMDA Chief Executive Officer P.C. Meena gave detailed information about the works done on these legs through Municipal Corporation Gurugram and GMDA.

The Lt Governor also viewed the video report of ongoing works on the inlet drain in Gurugram. He instructed officials to complete the work related to the inlet drain and waterlogged areas before the upcoming rainy season.

20230520-190203