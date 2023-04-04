ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rekha makes heads turn, jokes with paps on ‘Citadel’ blue carpet

NewsWire
0
0

The legendary Rekha, who is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title as she walked the ‘blue carpet’ of the upcoming streaming series ‘Citadel’, which sees Priyanka Chopra and ‘Games of Thrones’ alum Richard Madden in the lead.

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

On the blue carpet, the celebrated actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she playfully made a gesture of slapping one of the paps after a brief verbal exchange in jest.

The actress is a Padma Shri recipient and also served as nominated member of the Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.

20230404-215001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakre get into physical fight

    After ‘Kaithi’, ‘RRR’, Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ next in line for Japanese release

    Aasif Khan recount his role and working experience with Nawazuddin Siddiqui...

    Andrea Jeremiah-starrer ‘Pisasu 2’ to hit screens on August 31