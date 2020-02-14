Relatives of AAP leaders join oath ceremony along with Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) While Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had invited the people of Delhi for his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday saying they should bless their son, it was also a celebration for the family of the leaders.

From Kejriwal’s family were his parents, children and wife Sunita. Close to 30-members from Sunita’s family were also at the Ramlila Maidan, including her mother, according to one of her relatives.

Along with Kejriwal, six Cabinet Ministers also took oath. They were Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

While the leaders were on the stage, their families sat in front of them in the ground.

Gopal Rai, who is also the Delhi chief of Aam Aadmi Party was accompanied by his parents.

Settled in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, 70-year-old Vijay Shankar Rai came along with his wife, 65-year-old Satyawati, to see their son taking oath as the Cabinet Minister for a second time.

Speaking to IANS, Rai’s father said it feels good to see his son serve the people.

“People love them, it is a moment of pride for us,” the 70-year-old told IANS.

Sisodia’s family was also in the first row along with that of Kejriwal’s.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was accompanied by his father, wife and children.

Almost all the AAP MLAs were also accompanied by their families.

Kejriwal had invited whole city for the oath ceremony, saying they should come for the event to “bless their son”.

