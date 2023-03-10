WORLD

Relaunch of damaged Swedish nuclear reactor delayed once again

NewsWire
0
0

A damaged nuclear reactor in Sweden that was due to be restarted in mid-March has been hit by yet more delays, a local news agency reported.

Ringhals 4 was originally scheduled to be relaunched November 2022, following repairs of a pressure vessel that was damaged in August. The restart date was first pushed back to January, then to February 24 and March 19, but the reactor will now not be operational until March 23, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by TT news agency.

“The repair of the pressure vessel is complete,” said Anna Collin, press manager at Ringhals, adding that the return to full production is expected to happen a few days after March 19.

Ringhals said earlier that acquiring the tools necessary for the repairs had taken longer than expected.

The delay may mean that the price of electricity, which has reached record levels in the past year, remains volatile, given also the recent cold weather.

Nuclear power accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the electricity produced in Sweden, according to the Swedish Radiation Safety Agency.

Following the decommissioning of four reactors between 2017 and 2020, six reactors currently remain at three sites.

20230310-075003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fired Tesla workers seek emergency protection from US court

    Kim Jong-un receives congratulatory letter from head of Donetsk

    ‘Port City Colombo to help raise non-debt forex inflows for SL’

    White House commemorates anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings