(Release at 3 a.m.) Toni Braxton flaunts her chopped hair

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Singer Toni Braxton recently had a haircut, and fans are going gaga over it.

The “Un-break my heart” hitmaker took to Instagram and showcased her short hairdo, reports “aceshowbiz.com”.

“Fresh new cut happy Sunday,” Toni wrote alongside a clip showing off her bare face as she lies in bed.

Netizens left impressed by the singer’s look.

One user wrote: “”The short hairstyle is back.”

Another commented: “I always loved her hair short…”.–IANS

