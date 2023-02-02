ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Release of Ranveer, Alia-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ pushed to July 28

NewsWire
0
0

The release date of Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has been pushed and will now hit the theatres on July 28.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 28.

On November 13 last year, Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is returning to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, had announced the film would release on April 28.

He on Thursday took to Instagram to announce the new release date.

He wrote on Instagram: “They say sabar ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!”

Ranveer took to Instagram and wrote: “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023.”

Alia too shared a poster announcing the new release date: “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023.”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, a romantic comedy, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has Pritam as the music director and Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist.

20230202-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parasuram Petla to soon direct actor Naga Chaitanya for his next

    Daytime Emmy nomination a win in itself: Prajakta Koli

    First big ‘KBC 13’ winner is MP village’s first woman police...

    Vishal’s dad G.K. Reddy wins medals in athletics, actor calls him...