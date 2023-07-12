Expressing concern over extreme hardships being faced by people across state due to floods, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday targetted the state government for its lack of planning and preparation despite clear warnings by the meteorological department in advance.

Lackadaisical and irresponsible attitude of the state government has visibly worsened the flood situation in most parts and people of the state are being made to face hardships for no fault of theirs, Jakhar said asking the government to immediately release compensation to tune of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage.

The government should not wait for Girdawari and provide immediate interim assistance to all those affected, Jakhar demanded.

In a statement here, Jakhar said there were alerts issued by the Met Department but the state administration slept over it and as a result there has been avoidable loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister did not have time to hold one single meeting to review the preparations for flood control and the Chief Secretary only sprung into action only after Punjab was in grip of deep waters, Jakhar added.

The Chief Minister has responsibility and duty towards three crore Punjabis but it is regretful that he seems to have forgotten them after taking their votes to come in powe.

That the Chief Minister chose campaigning in Panchkula to taking stock of affected people’s needs in Mohali and Dera Bassi shows where his priorities lie, Jakhar rued.

