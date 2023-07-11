INDIA

Relentless fight against violence will continue, says Bengal Guv

As reports of clashes and violence started surfacing from different pockets of West Bengal over the counting for the panchayat polls in the state, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose gave a strong message against the continuing incidents of violence .

After arriving from Delhi on Tuesday morning, the Governor went straight to the violence- ridden Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district and moved from place to place interacting with the people.

In the midway he spoke to the media persons and gave a strong message to the perpetrators of violence.

“Our relentless battle against the continuing and increasing violence in the state will continue. All authorities will come down heavily on those who are responsible for unleashing such violence. The perpetrators of violence will ultimately curse the day they were born. This cannot be tolerated at any cost since it will affect the future generation,” he said.

While the governor was giving such a strong message, reports of violence were surfacing from different corners of the state over the counting process. In Panpur under Barrackpore sub- division in North 24 Parganas district, BJP candidate Barun Haldar was beaten up after he entered into altercation with the ruling Trinamool Congress counting agents. Later he was dragged out of the booth by the police personnel present there.

At Bangaon also in North 24 Parganas district, two Trinamool Congress activists received head injuries following clashes with BJP activists. They are undergoing treatment at a local health center. Police took control over the situation soon

Meanwhile, after three hours of counting the trend shows that Trinamool Congress is well ahead of the opposition in all the three- tiers of the panchayat system, despite facing tough contests.

At gram panchayat level, Trinamool Congress has already won or is ahead (figure includes uncontested seats) 8,576, followed by BJP at 352, CPI(M) at 128, Congress at 85 and others including independents at 94.

At Panchayat Samiti level Trinamool Congress has already won or is ahead in 981 and others at ten. CPI(M) or Congress are yet to set a mark at this level as of now.

At zilla parishad level, Trinamool Congress has already won or is ahead in 16 seats.

