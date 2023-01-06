BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Reliance 5G services to start in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur from Jan 7

Reliance Jio consumers will start getting 5G service in three cities of Rajasthan from Saturday.

The company is going to start 5G in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate this service on Saturday.

Reliance started 5G service recently from Nathdwara in Rajsamand. At the same time, the company had announced to start in major cities of Rajasthan from 2023.

Reliance officials said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch Jio True 5G services in three cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

The launch ceremony will be held at Bhamashah techno hub (State Data Center) on 12 p.m, they added.

