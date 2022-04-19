New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed a definitive agreement to invest (either by itself and / or through its affiliates) in Indias foremost Couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51% majority stake. The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture houses growth plans in India and across the globe. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will continue to lead the design and creative direction of the brand.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India’s premier couturiers their design legacy began in 1986. Based in Mumbai, their couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted, for its quality and elegance. The richness of India’s heritage suffused with contemporary design makes every AJSK garment a modern masterpiece. The last three decades have seen them establish an enviable reputation as pioneers in resurrecting the best of the past and fashioning it for the future.

The brand is best distinguished for introducing Mirrorwork, Crushed Cotton and Silk, Chikankari and Khadi, as Couture. The finest fabrics combine with exquisite embroideries and intricate embellishments to create unparalleled aesthetic appeal. The emphasis is on timeless style rather than transient trends. It is this concentration on uncompromising quality and eternal elegance that results in clients wearing outfits purchased a decade ago to important events today. An AJSK ensemble is considered an investment due to its repeat value.

The label is best distinguished for its embroideries, the clothes are coveted as much for their touch and feel as they are for their look. Celebrity favourites, the label is the foremost choice for formal, occasion, red carpet and bridal/wedding wear. Their fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men’s label.

“Teaming up with India’s foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft.

“Inspiration from the old to create with a brand new approach is their gift. Abu Sandeep have been extraordinarily successful for over three decades and it is time that their endeavour to present their unabashed vision of luxury reached every nook and corner of the world, carving a unique space for the brand globally, making them true Ambassadors of Indian Style”, said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group).

With this new partnership, the brand is committed to championing the incredible Indian artisans and bringing forth their astonishing craftsmanship on the world stage. This renewed focus will enable the brand to position India as a creator of the finest, competing with the finest across the globe.

“When we started Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla our mission was clear, we wanted to bring India’s impeccable craftsmanship and sense of style that had developed over centuries to the modern world. We wanted Indians to feel proud of our culture and we’re determined to ensure it was revered in the global fashion landscape. In the past 35 years we have done just that, not only have we brought traditional techniques back to life, but we have also created new ones that reflect the tastes and culture of modern India. Now with the support of Reliance Brands, we will be able to finally fulfil our ambition of global expansion. With RBL’s world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,” said Abu Sandeep.

