BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reliance Capital binding bids submission deadline extended to Nov 20

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Capital Committee of Creditors (COC) has decided to extend the date of submitting the binding bids from October 31 to November 20.

This extension has been granted in view of NCLT recently approving a 90 days extension for the completion of the overall resolution process, by January 21, 2023. The earlier date was November 1 this year.

According to sources, voting on the final bids by the COC will take place in December.

The date of filing the final Resolution Plan with NCLT is January 30, 2023.

Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids for its multiple businesses. Six companies had submitted bids for the entire company, while the rest of the bidders had submitted bids for its multiple subsidiaries.

Torrent, IndusInd, Oaktree, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B Right Real Estate have submitted bids in the range of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore for Reliance Capital’s entire assets.

For Reliance General Insurance business, Piramal Finance has bid Rs 3,600 crore, while Zurich Insurance’s bid is Rs 3,700 crore.

The third bidder i.e. Advent has bid Rs 7,000 crore for Reliance General Insurance.

Jindal Steel and Power and UVARC have submitted bids for Reliance Capital’s ARC business.

For other assorted assets of Reliance Capital, Choice Equity, Global Fincap and Grand Bhawan have submitted their bids.

At the beginning of the resolution process of Reliance Capital over 54 companies had submitted Expression of Interest for its various assets, out of which only 14 are now in fray.

20221021-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gadkari launches pilot project for green hydrogen-based fuel cell EV

    NTT DATA Payment Services gets RBI nod for payment aggregator license

    Residential segment in realty set for 8-10% growth in FY2022: Pankaj...

    Indian equities settle negative as metal, PSU banks sink