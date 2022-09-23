The Reliance Foundation, the Observer Research Foundation and the United Nations in India are hosting two events on Friday (September 23) in New York.

The two events are – a discussion on ‘Women, Tech, and the SDGs: Reshaping the Pathways to Change’, the second is a high-level discussion that will focus on ‘The G20 Imperative: Green Growth & Development for All’ – to complement the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77) which is underway.

According to a statement issued by the Observer Research Foundation, ‘Aspirations, Access & Agency: Women transforming lives with technology’ – a publication by Reliance Foundation and Observer Research Foundation – will also be launched at these events.

The compendium tells the stories of women leaders who have emerged as agents of technological change and socioeconomic inclusion and are using ICTs to help their communities build pathways to better futures.

“Through these events, we bring experiences from around the world – ranging from women in remote Indian regions who became social change catalysts to green growth ideas beyond borders. Today, the green economy is to climate conversations what mobile technology access is to inclusive digital empowerment. At Reliance Foundation, we believe when women rise, families flourish and communities grow, countries prosper; a vision driven by our Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. Today, with these discussions, we take another step forward towards Agenda 2030, with our philosophy of ‘We Care’,” Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The stories of these remarkable women demonstrate how technology can reshape development pathways and cater to aspirations of many. The journeys chronicled in this publication also urge us to reassess where we are with respect to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and how we can overcome the deleterious impact of the pandemic. It is clear that real progress is possible only if our efforts are inclusive, green, led by communities, and catalysed by adept policies and leadership – all attributes of the emerging yet distinct India story,” Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India, from women at the frontier of technology, to government, business, and communities coming together for the green transition and climate resilience, there are many inspiring stories of sustainability emerging across the country.

“India’s leadership in international fora, including its upcoming G20 Presidency, provides an effective platform for others to gain from these experiences,” Sharp was quoted as saying it the statement.

The two events featuring high-level speakers and experts from across regions, reinforce the commitment of the three organisations to the development discourse and aim to generate continued dialogue, innovative partnerships, and new ideas in the pathway to accelerate the world’s progress towards the SDGs.

