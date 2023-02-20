Tony Jesudasan, a trouble-shooter at Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, passed away early this morning at the age of 71.

Anthony (Tony) Jesudasan, a well-known and high-profile corporate communications and corporate affairs professional, was suffering from heart ailments and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier this month, he suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal. On arrival, he was taken to Fortis Hospital, and underwent angioplasty.

Later, Jesudasan, popularly known as TJ, was moved to Medanta Hospital, where he passed at 5 a.m. on Monday.

He is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.

Jesudasan will be buried at Brar Square Crematorium, Delhi Cantonment, at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to sources, Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani are expected to participate in the last journey of Tony Jesudasan.

An MBA from FMS Delhi, Jesudasan worked at the US embassy when he was invited by Dhirubhai Ambani to join Reliance in 1990.

After Dhirubhai Ambani’s death, TJ had been working closely with Anil Ambani since the Reliance empire split in 2006.

In his over three-decade professional career, Jesudasan evolved great quality and acumen to maintain relationships in the media, business, bureaucracy and politics.

20230220-181803