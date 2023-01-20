BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reliance Industrial Infra logs Rs 190.43L net for Q3

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited on Friday said it logged a net profit of Rs 190.43 lakh for the third quarter of FY23.

The company in a statement issued said for the period ended December 31, 2022 its total income stood at Rs 2,060.14 lakh (Q3FY22 Rs 2,040.67 lakh) and the net profit at Rs 190.43 lakh (Rs 199.36 lakh).

The company said it continues to provide infrastructure support services, namely transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Limited.

The company presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil, the statement said.

20230120-160401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s economic growth plunges to mere 0.4% in Q2, lowest in...

    Pine Labs acquires consumer fintech platform Fave for $45M

    Wholesale inflation eases to 20-month low of 8.39%

    Surging cost of construction likely to push up real estate prices