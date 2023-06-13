Reliance Industries Limited, the country’s largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, continued to top Indian corporates in the 2023 edition of The Global 2000 published by Forbes.

Reliance Industries was placed at number 45 in the overall ranking of 2000 global corporates ahead of well-known names like Germany’s BMW Group, Switzerland’s Nestle, China’s Alibaba Group, the US’s Procter & Gamble and Japan’s Sony.

Reliance Industries improved its ranking in the prestigious listing of global corporates from 53 in 2022 to 45 in 2023.

Behind Reliance, the other Indian names in the 2023 rankings are State Bank of India at number 77, HDFC Bank at 128 and ICICI Bank at 163.

The Global 2000 ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value.

Forbes used the latest 12 months of financial data available as of May 5, 2023 to calculate the factors used for this ranking.

Reliance Industries had also topped World’s Best Employers ranking by Forbes in 2022 with a global rank of 20.

These rankings are based on a large-scale surveys, where employees rate their employers on numerous points.

