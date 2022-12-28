BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities.

The cities include Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs,” he added.

The company said Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting on Wednesday, the company mentioned.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh.

The 5G services were launched in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur districts.

20221228-180604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flight charges turn exorbitant from Chennai as Diwali nears

    Brent near $75/bbl on supply concerns, falling US inventory

    Skoda Auto India launches SUV Kushaq

    S.Korea, US discuss impact of semiconductor export controls on China