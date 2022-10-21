Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Friday said it has logged Rs 4,518 crore net profit for the second quarter of FY23.

During the period under review, Reliance Jio had earned a net profit of Rs 4,518 crore as against Rs 3,528 crore earned for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue from operations for the period ended September 30, 2022 stood at Rs 22,521 crore, up from Rs 18,735 crore posted in the same period of the previous year.

Reliance Jio is setting up 5G network and continues augmenting its existing wireless and wireline network capacity.

The company, during the period under review, has acquired 25,036 MHz of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz band across the 22 telecom circles for a period of 20 years at a total price of Rs.87,947 crore in the spectrum auction conducted by Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

