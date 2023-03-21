BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Reliance Jio’s True 5G now available in over 406 cities

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that its True 5G services have gone live in 406 cities, thus becoming the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time.

The company announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 new cities in 16 states/union territories — Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka).

Other cities include — Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

“Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us,” a company spokesperson said.

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Akash Ambani, has said that Reliance Jio is on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint to cover every town, taluka and tehsil across the country by December this year.

20230321-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt-owned general insurers looking at asset monetisation

    SEBI needs to act rationally in insider trading verdicts: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    Torrent Pharma to acquire Curatio for Rs 2,000 crore

    Hanwha acquires Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ telecom module biz