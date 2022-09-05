BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reliance Power and its subsidiary to raise long-term resources up to Rs 1200 cr from Varde Partners

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Power Limited (RPL) and its subsidiary entered into an indicative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Varde Partners for availing debt of up to Rs 1,200 crore (US$ 150 million) for settlement and discharge and/or acquisition and restructuring of certain financial debt availed by RPL.

The drawdown of the debt will be subject to finalization and execution of binding documents and all requisite approvals, including regulatory approvals as per applicable rules/ laws/ regulations.

The stock exchanges will be updated once the terms of the Proposed Financing are finalised and the definitive documents in relation to the proposed financing are executed.

Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, is India’s leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Värde Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets.

Founded in 1993, the firm has invested through multiple credit cycles, building on its roots in special situations and distressed to invest more than $90 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum in both public and private markets.

Värde currently manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific focused on Corporate & Traded Credit, Real Estate, and Financial Services.

20220905-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Investors of Franklin Templeton’s shut schemes to get Rs 3,205 cr

    Need for national-level awareness about organ transplant surgeries, donation in India:...

    Would want PLI for railway manufacturers, level playing field in budget:...

    OMCs continue to hold fuel price revision for 6th day