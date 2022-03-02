INDIA

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Joins Hands With Abraham & Thakore

By NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 2 (IANSlife) Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has invested in Abraham & Thakore Exports Pvt Lmt for a majority stake. RRVL seeks to leverage its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited’s (RBL) deep understanding of the affluent Indian customer and their heft across digital, retail operations, marketing, and supply chain platforms, to build brand Abraham & Thakore’s global appeal in the fashion and lifestyle category.

Launched in 1992 by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, were joined by Kevin Nigli who famously became the “&” in Abraham & Thakore (A&T). A&T unlocked the potential and power of Indian handlooms by approaching them with modernity and meaning through weaving and design intervention in unconventional, even non-conformist ways.

The brand’s interpretation of Indian textiles started with loungewear and home collections that were first sold at The Conran Shop in London and later in global stores of repute such as Liberty, Browns, Harrods, and Selfridges. For almost 15 years the brand mostly retailed predominantly in international stores before coming to India with their first fashion show presentation.

Not only is an Abraham & Thakore Ikat sari a part of the permanent collections of the Victoria & Albert Museum, but in 2015 the brand’s creations were chosen for Fabric of India, V&A’s first major exhibition that explored the rich, multi-faceted and dynamic world of Indian handmade fabrics. Each collection continues the exploration of developing a quiet and modern design voice while simultaneously drawing on the rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design and craft. Its strong cultural language gives it a unique resonance in different mindsets and markets.

“Abraham & Thakore’s interesting use of material and fresh take on traditional textile techniques have crafted a highly distinctive design signature for the brand. With Indian luxury customers undergoing a generational consumption shift, there is heightened appreciation of Abraham & Thakore’s timeless design, and we are excited to partner with the brand to bring its unique expression of Indian craftsmanship to consumers globally,” said Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL.

“Abraham & Thakore is excited to partner with RRVL, the company responsible for redefining India’s luxury landscape. Through this partnership we will be extending the presence of the brand and bring together both fashion and lifestyle collections which will include home furnishings and loungewear,” said David Abraham.

The design trio, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220302-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.