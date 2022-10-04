BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reliance, Sanmina completes JV transaction to build manufacturing hub in India

NewsWire
0
0

Integrated manufacturing solutions company Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Tuesday announced the completion of their joint venture transaction.

The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision.

All the manufacturing will take place at Sanmina’s 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs, the companies said in a statement.

The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina’s management team in Chennai.

The joint venture will prioritise high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data centers), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defence and aerospace.

“In addition to supporting Sanmina’s current customer base, the joint venture will create a state-of-the-art ‘Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence’ that will serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware startup ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of leading-edge technologies,” said the companies.

Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defence, medical and automotive markets.

Currently ranking 104th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Companies’ for 2022.

20221004-113806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Power shares down over 5% on profit booking; Co’s arm...

    Ocugen gets Covaxin commercialisation rights for Canada too

    TN tries to make the most of Kitex group’s tiff with...

    India allows over 3,200 int’l flights per week from Sunday