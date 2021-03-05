Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will bear the full cost of Covid 19 vaccination for its employees and their families.

Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation in a letter to members of the Reliance family said, “In our Reliance Family Day 2020 message, Mukesh and I had personally assured you that as soon as any approved Covid 19 vaccine is available in India, we will do our best to plan early vaccination for all Reliance employees and family members. We remain committed to this goal and to contributing to our nation’s collective ability to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.”

“For those who are eligible to be vaccinated, we strongly urge you to register quickly for the Government of India’s vaccination programme currently underway,” Nita Ambani said.

“As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents and vaccine eligible aged children. You and your family’s safety and well being is our responsibility. Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family-Reliance family,” Ambani said.

“With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then, please do not let your guard down against the scourge of the coronavirus just yet. Continue to maintain utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stage of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will!” Ambani said.

–IANS

san/in