Relief by relaxing limit of shrivelled wheat grains: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Friday said with the Centre relaxing the limit of shrivelled and broken grains to 18 per cent against the previous limit of six per cent, it will benefit both the farmers and traders.

He said the crop loss estimation has been completed.

The minister, who reviewed the work of wheat procurement in Kaithal’s new grain market, said the work of lifting wheat is being done smoothly. “Forty-three per cent wheat has been lifted from all mandis. Instructions have already been given to the officials for adequate arrangements in this regard.”

He directed the officials to ensure timely and smooth lifting of wheat so that the farmers do not face any problem. Besides, the demand of the traders to get sheds will be fulfilled soon, he said, adding instructions have been issued to the officials to prepare the estimate in this regard.

