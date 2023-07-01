‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller has had multiple charges levelled against him, ranging from assault to indecency. However, a judge has now allowed a temporary harassment order against the actor to expire.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the Greenfield District Court order, put in place in June 2022, was brought by the mother of a 12-year-old Massachusetts child. The mother accused Miller of inappropriate behavior around the child, as detailed in a ‘Daily Beast’ article, which, among other things, claimed Miller was aggressive toward adults during a social visit and paid undue attention to the child.

However, the actor’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, has denied the charges and said Miller was “never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.”

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services,” the statement read.

Miller added, “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”

The DC actor has kept a largely low profile since the release of ‘The Flash’, which underperformed at the box office, though the actor received positive feedback for his performance, with director Andy Muschietti even saying he’s open to doing a ‘Flash’ sequel with the actor.

