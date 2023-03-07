BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Relief for home buyers as NCLT approves Suraksha group’s bid for Jaypee Infratech

NewsWire
0
0

In a huge relief for home buyers, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the resolution plan submitted by Mumbai-based Suraksha group’s to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd through the insolvency process.

A two-member principal bench of the NCLT, headed by President Ramalingam Sudhkar, approved the resolution plan.

The Suraksha group had proposed to complete around 20,000 flats in Noida and Greater Noida, which came as a relief to home buyers who have been waiting for their homes for more than 10 years.

In November last year, the tribunal had reserved its order on the plea filed by the resolution professional of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) seeking approval for Suraksha group’s bid to complete around 20,000 flats across various stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC), which includes banks and home buyers, gave its approval in June 2021, to Suraksha group to take over the JIL. The CoC’s decision came as a ray of hope for nearly 20,000 home buyers, who are waiting to get possession of their flats in the stalled projects. The corporate insolvency process of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) started in August 2017.

The detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The ruling came about six years after the construction company entered the insolvency process, and nearly two years after the lenders’ committee gave its nod for Suraksha group’s offer.

20230307-170805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel Payments Bank receives ‘Scheduled Bank’ status from RBI

    India’s MF AUM to GDP ratio low, industry can grow exponentially:...

    Inflationary inflected: Centre suspends futures trade in 7 agri commodities

    Major central banks will continue to tighten policies in first half...