The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI or a judicial inquiry into a letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran seeking a list of CPI(M) members for appointment to various posts in the Corporation.

It directed that the ongoing probe by the Crime Branch police can continue.

The plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was filed by a former councillor of the Corporation- G.Sreekumar.

In his petition, Sreekumar claimed that the acts of nepotism of Rajendran and another party councillor were against the oath taken by them while assuming office as Councillors.

He further pointed out that in the last two years, more than a thousand appointments were made in the said manner and, therefore, a detailed investigation is necessary in this matter.

Meanwhile, ever since this alleged letter surfaced several weeks ago, the BJP and the Congress-led UDF have been staging regular protests demanding resignation of the young Mayor.

