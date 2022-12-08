INDIA

Relief from Kerala HC for ex-Minister who quit over remarks on Constitution

NewsWire
0
0

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea that sought disqualification of Saji Cherian, an MLA belonging to the ruling CPI(M), over his remarks allegedly disrespecting the Constitution of India, when taking part in a party public meeting a few months back.

Following a huge public outcry and a media trial, Cherian quit as Minister a few days after the speech became public.

This relief came for Cherian a few days after the local police which probed the case decided to close the case as ‘it did not have the merit’.

With these two reliefs in the bag, it is most likely that Cherian might return to the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Vijayan has a soft corner for Cherian for various reasons, and when he quit as the minister, his portfolios was divided between three Minister’s and it continues to be so. With fresh relief coming, it might not be long before Cherian returns to the cabinet.

While in the cabinet, he handled the portfolios of Fisheries, Culture and Cinema.

The bench had previously opined that the provisions of Article 173(a), which deals with qualifications for MLAs, may not be applicable since Cherian has already been elected as a member of the state Legislature.

However, it had said that it needed to look into whether the speech made by Cherian would attract disqualification under Article 188 (oath of affirmation by MLA).

Now all eyes are on Vijayan and how he decides to move forward on bringing Cherian back to the cabinet.

20221208-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two brain dead give life to eight in PGI Chandigarh

    Congress claims BJP scrapped river inter-linking project on poll loss fears

    Vijay Sethupathi, activists urge Stalin not to reopen Sterlite plant

    Longest vessel ever to sail on Brahmaputra completes pilot run