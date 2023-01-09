The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) Board on Monday relieved Managing Director R.S. Sodhi from his duty with immediate effect. On the other hand, Sodhi claimed that he had submitted his resignation in the morning.

As per the GCMMF board decision, made available to media, the board members, meeting in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2023, decided to relieve R.S. Sodhi from the Managing Director, and asked to hand over the charge as MD to Chief Operation Officer Jayan Mehta immediately.

An hour later, one more copy was shared with the media, announcing Sodhi had handed over the charge to Mehta.

Contacted for his comments, Sodhi said that since the last 2 years, he has been requesting the Federation Board to relieve him from the charge, as he has more work on hand. Even Monday morning, before the board meeting was scheduled, he had submitted his resignation.

Sodhi also said when he took over in 2010, Amul’s turnover was Rs 8,000 crore, and now it has touched Rs 61,000 crore.

Federation Chairman S B Patel and Vice Chairman Valamji Humble were not reachable for their comment.

GCMMF is an arm that markets Amul milk and milk products under the Amul brand. These are processed and manufactured at other cooperative dairies across the state.

