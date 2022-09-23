Bringing change in the society is the inclusive responsibility of not only the government but also of a progressive society as a whole.

In every country, some groups confront barriers and come forward to bring change in society by improving the ability, opportunity, and dignity of the underprivileged.

And Religare is one such Group, which has stepped forward to bring change in society as a part of its social responsibility with an array of its initiatives and interventions.

Following the spirit of its mission and vision, Religare Group has taken several social welfare initiatives to enhance welfare measures for underprivileged communities by making quality education, healthcare, sports, the environment, and facilities for senior citizens accessible. And more importantly, nurturing the children for a better future, where quality education is imperative. And for that, creating better amenities and an environment that enables effective learning and holistic development are of prime importance for making India a developed nation.

Talking about the undergoing social welfare programmes from the aegis of Religare, Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Limited, remarked, “Through different initiatives under RIL, we aim to contribute to bringing holistic growth in the society by making education accessible to the underprivileged sections of society, skilling them, and motivating them to be a part of our honourable Prime Minister’s broader vision of making India a developed country in all counts by 2047 while we will be celebrating 100 years of independence.

“The transformation of Government Senior Primary School at Nandgaon rural in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh from scratch; the renovation, construction and restoration of Prem Mahavidhyalaya Inter College, Vrindavan, Mathura; and the recent collaboration with Udaan Trust and Delhi Police to help the underprivileged section of Delhi through interventions in education, health, and law enforcement bear the simple objective of helping the underprivileged connect with the mainstream of society.”

Deliberating on the efforts that REL has been putting in to help bring the underprivileged to the mainstream of society, Dr Saluja said, “We believe that the holistic progress of India hinges on the progress of her citizens. And the progress of the citizens is associated with educational uplift, good health and other supporting factors. We want every citizen coming from an underprivileged section of society to be a stakeholder in the development of the nation because all the initiatives of REL revolve around it.”

Of many initiatives, enriching educational accessibility at the grassroots levels, the group adopted a Government Senior Primary School at Nandgaon rural in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and has transformed it from scratch. The way the infrastructure of the school ranging from its building, toilets, computer laboratory, playground, and library, has been renovated is awesome because the school was in abject dilapidated condition. But, now, a metamorphic change can be seen there.

The group’s other initiative in the arena of education is reviving India’s rich academic heritage by rennovating the legendary Prem Mahavidhyalaya to restore its legacy in Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The group aims to preserve Maharaja Prem Pratap Singh’s legacy by enriching the academic infrastructure of the region. The renovation comprises building facilities such as a library, science laboratory, computer room, auditorium, staff room, and administrative office with modern amenities.

The Prem Mahavidhyalaya has its historic significance as Indian freedom fighters and social reformers like Mahatma Gandhi, Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Madan Mohan Malaviya visited there during the freedom movement.

Likewise, more recently, the group has collaborated with Delhi Police and Udaan Trust to establish a centre to help the underprivileged section of the industrial areas and slums in Bawana and Narela in New Delhi.

This novel initiative aims to improve the quality of life of the identified individuals or groups through targeted interventions in education, health, and law enforcement, and to generate employment to bring them into the mainstream of society.

20220923-134602