Religious conversion through allurement should be prohibited : Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that religious conversion through allurement should be prohibited and it was in contrary to the Constitution.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, Sarma said that the Constitution confers one with the right to freely practice, profess and propagate religion of choice, but it does not authorise religious conversion through inducement and allurement of any sort.

“The trend of religious conversion observed among many of the indigenous and tribal communities of the state have led to dilution of their traditional beliefs and practices. Religious conversions have led to near extinction of many indigenous faith across the world,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he was, however, not opposed to persons converting to another religion on his or her own free will and informed choice.

“There is ample space in society for diverse faiths to grow and develop together.”

Stating that it is religion that created culture and not the other way round, Sarma stressed upon the need for one to stay rooted to the beliefs and faiths of his or her ancestors for culture to thrive and propagate from one generation to another.

He went on to say that the indigenous and tribal faith and culture of Assam have been prevalent for thousands of years and that all should come together to ensure these heritages are preserved for eternity without any dilution.

“The fact that braving all adversities, the indigenous and tribal beliefs and culture have managed to survive for so long is a manifestation of the inherent powers of such beliefs and practices.”

The Chief Minister further said that the current dispensation in Assam has been working relentlessly towards preservation and propagation of indigenous and tribal beliefs and culture.

2023071740402

