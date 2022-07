A religious scholar was shot and killed in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, a local source said on Thursday.

Unidentified armed men on Wednesday attacked and killed Sheikh Sardar Wali Saqib and escaped, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the source.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the incident, and police have reportedly initiated an investigation.

On Wednesday, unknown armed men shot dead four people in a bakery in the eastern Logar province, local media reported.

