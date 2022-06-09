A Muslim village head and two others have been booked for putting up tiles with pictures of Lord Shiva in a toilet.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while the village head Reshma is absconding.

According to reports, the incident took place in Barra Berora village.

The tiles in the toilets have pictures of Lord Shiva and other religious symbols.

Bajrang Dal worker Sandeep Awasthi had complained about this to the police.

According to the FIR, “the head of the village is Reshma and she belongs to the Muslim community. She has intentionally hurt the sentiments of the Hindu society. Reshma, her husband Buniyaad and Nasimulla are involved in this”.

In view of the tension, police force has been deployed in the village.

The district magistrate and SP Sitapur have said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against the accused accordingly.

