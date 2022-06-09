INDIA

Religious tiles in toilet, 2 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A Muslim village head and two others have been booked for putting up tiles with pictures of Lord Shiva in a toilet.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while the village head Reshma is absconding.

According to reports, the incident took place in Barra Berora village.

The tiles in the toilets have pictures of Lord Shiva and other religious symbols.

Bajrang Dal worker Sandeep Awasthi had complained about this to the police.

According to the FIR, “the head of the village is Reshma and she belongs to the Muslim community. She has intentionally hurt the sentiments of the Hindu society. Reshma, her husband Buniyaad and Nasimulla are involved in this”.

In view of the tension, police force has been deployed in the village.

The district magistrate and SP Sitapur have said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against the accused accordingly.

20220609-123804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hemkunt Foundation’s Covid facility ransacked in Gurugram, FIR registered

    Expect severe heat wave in Delhi, Hry, Raj for a week

    Kerala cop dismissed for leaking info of RSS workers to SDPI

    2-year-old girl gets Covaxin trial jab in UP