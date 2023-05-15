INDIA

Relocated Kerala wild tusker destroys ration shop in TN

The rogue wild tusker, ‘Arikomban’ which was relocated from Kerala’s Chinnakanal forest area in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) following reports of it killing people, has destroyed a ration shop.

As per reports, the elephant has killed 11 people and destroyed more than 300 ration shops in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.

It destroyed a ration shop at Manalar estate in Tamil Nadu but failed to steal rice.

This rogue wild elephant was named “Arikomban’ after it frequented ration shops and ate rice. ‘Ari’ is the Malayalam terminology for rice and ‘Komban’ means tusker.

After being darted with tranquilizers, it was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 110 km from Chinnakanal. The elephant was fitted with a radio collar and the Kerala forest department has been monitoring its movement.

However, for the past few days, the elephant has been frequenting the Tamil Nadu forest area which is adjacent to Periyar Tiger Reserve. It was also spotted roaming on the roadside in Tamil Nadu.

