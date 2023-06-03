LIFESTYLEWORLD

Remains of 1,240 genocide victims get burial in Rwanda

NewsWire
0
0

The remains of 1,240 victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi were buried at the Mibirizi genocide memorial in western Rwanda.

The remains were recently discovered on church-owned land in Rusizi district during terrace cultivation, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the burial ceremony, Jean-Damascene Bizimana, minister of national unity and civic engagement, on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, assuring them that the government stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

He also condemned the people who concealed information about the whereabouts of victims’ remains, even after several decades have passed since the genocide.

“It is deeply troubling that individuals are still withholding information about the locations of mass graves containing the remains of the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi,” Bizimana said.

Bizimana also commended the remarkable progress made in fostering unity among Rwandans, which has now reached an impressive rate of 94.3 per cent.

The achievement highlights the ongoing efforts to heal and reconcile the nation after the tragic events of the 1994 genocide.

The burial ceremony was attended by government officials and families of the victims.

Remains of the victims are still being discovered in many parts of Rwanda, 29 years after the genocide. Rwandans on April 7 started the commemoration activities to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme “Remember-Unite-Renew.”

The activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which more than one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed.

20230604-025002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 uses and benefits of frankincense essential oil

    INA veteran recalls her days in heroic Rani Jhansi regiment

    Smuggled from Myanmar, 6 rare Burmese pythons seized in Mizoram

    Kajal Pisal distributes Oximeter, water filters to less fortunate