The remains of 1,240 victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi were buried at the Mibirizi genocide memorial in western Rwanda.

The remains were recently discovered on church-owned land in Rusizi district during terrace cultivation, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the burial ceremony, Jean-Damascene Bizimana, minister of national unity and civic engagement, on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, assuring them that the government stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

He also condemned the people who concealed information about the whereabouts of victims’ remains, even after several decades have passed since the genocide.

“It is deeply troubling that individuals are still withholding information about the locations of mass graves containing the remains of the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi,” Bizimana said.

Bizimana also commended the remarkable progress made in fostering unity among Rwandans, which has now reached an impressive rate of 94.3 per cent.

The achievement highlights the ongoing efforts to heal and reconcile the nation after the tragic events of the 1994 genocide.

The burial ceremony was attended by government officials and families of the victims.

Remains of the victims are still being discovered in many parts of Rwanda, 29 years after the genocide. Rwandans on April 7 started the commemoration activities to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme “Remember-Unite-Renew.”

The activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which more than one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed.

20230604-025002