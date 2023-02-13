SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Remittances sent by Pakistani workers fall to 31-month low

NewsWire
0
0

Remittances sent home by overseas Pakistani workers fell to over a two-year low as the dollar cap imposed to stabilise the rupee against the US dollar by the government earlier prompted illegal transfers through hundi, hawala, and other channels, media reports said.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that remittances fell to $1.9 billion in January 2023, compared to $2.1 billion in December 2022 and $2.18 billion in January 2022. In May 2020, remittance stood at $1.865 billion, Geo News reported.

Remittances dropped 9.9 per cent month-on-month and 13.1 per cent year-on-year, the central bank data showed. With a cumulative inflow of $16 billion during the first seven months  July to January  of FY23, the remittances decreased by 11 per cent compared to the same period last year, the report said.

The dollar cap was removed by the end of January as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to pave the way for the release of the critical $1.1 billion loan tranche.

Remittances during January 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($407.6 million), the UAE ($269.2 million), the UK ($330.4 million) and the US ($213.9 million), Geo News reported.

Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, a former advisor to the Ministry of Finance, said remittances were substantially low  both year-on-year and month-on-month – in January, Geo News reported.

Najeeb said the January data should be of concern as the country faces a severe dollar liquidity crisis.

20230213-204804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PTI dissidents reject Imran Khan’s ‘forgiveness’ offer

    39 dead, 500 injured in B’desh container depot blast

    ‘Scalable, cost-effective’: Modi headlines India’s tech power at UNGA (Ld)

    PIA cites security reasons to suspend Kabul operations