Remo D’Souza: I wouldn’t have made it as a dancer today

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D’Souza feels he wouldnt have made it as a dancer in todays time.

“There are a lot of better dancer than me. There are really good dancers in our country at this moment and I feel that I wouldn’t have made it as a dancer in today’s time,” said Remo, a leading choreographer in Bollywood who has also called the shots on dance movies such as “ABCD”, “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”, besides the Salman Khan-starrer “Race 3”.

Did he ever have a doubt in his mind about making it big in the film industry? “I used to feel stressed when I would see new dancers and when I would their new dancing styles. I used to think that I am not as good as them, but I was really hardworking and I had a belief in myself. So my passion and dedication kept me going, and that’s how I survived for so long in this industry,” he said.

Remo started off his career as a background dancer and went on to choreograph severalhit Bollywood dances and music videos. He also played small roles in several films and madenhis directorial debut with the 2010 film “F.A.L.T.U”.

Despite being a successful filmmaker now, Remo still holds his identity as a dancer as special. “I would still say dancer because that’s what I love and that’s what I feel that I am very good at,” he reasoned.

Remo was a judge in Zee Television’s “Dance India Dance” (DID) with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor for several years. Asked if the success of the show changed his career graph, he replied: “I would give the entire credit of my success to ‘Dance India Dance’. If today I have become a household name, it is because of ‘Dance India Dance’. I still remember the makers approaching me and telling me that the show would change my life. Then, I didn’t believed them but I did the show. Actually, it did change my life.”

Remo D’Souza’s next release as a director is “Dancing Dad”, a dance drama about the emotional journey of an ageing dancer and his lively 13-year old daughter who’s on her own path to greatness. Although the cast is yet to be announced, unconfirmed rumours have suggested that Remo wants to collaborate again with his “Race 3” hero Salman Khan for the project.

