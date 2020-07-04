Remo Dsouza misses being at work

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza misses being on set, and is wondering when he will get back to work.

Remo took to social media to express his feelings.

“Everyone- kya hua ?? Me – “Kab chalo hoga yaar ????” Miss being #onset,” he wrote.

He also shared a picture in which he is directing a sequence and waiting for the scene to start.

Remo is a leading choreographer in Bollywood who has also called the shots on dance movies such as “ABCD”, “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”, besides the Salman Khan-starrer “Race 3”.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Remo shared his love for dance.

Asked if he ever had a doubt in his mind about making it big in the film industry, he said: “I used to feel stressed when I would see new dancers and when I would (see) their new dancing styles. I used to think that I am not as good as them, but I was really hardworking and I had a belief in myself. So my passion and dedication kept me going, and that’s how I survived for so long in this industry.”

Remo started off his career as a background dancer and went on to choreograph several hit Bollywood dances and music videos. He also played small roles in many films, and made his directorial debut with the 2010 film “F.A.L.T.U”.

