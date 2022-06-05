ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Remo D’Souza offers Paul Marshal chance to work with him in his next film

Popular choreographer and judge on ‘DID Li’l Masters Season 5’, Remo D’Souza got so impressed with the choreography of Paul Marshal, that he offered him to work with him in his next film.

After looking at contestant Sagar’s performance to ‘Raanjhanaa’, which was choreographed by Paul, Remo mentioned: “We have all witnessed your creativity on the show since day one and whenever anyone gives you a challenge, you make them regret it.”

“You bring your unique elements to the stage, and I feel in my next film, whatever song I do, I will surely need your help, Paul.”

“I have full faith in you, any song you choreograph for any Bollywood film with any actor, you will make the life of that actor, director, and the film,” he added.

