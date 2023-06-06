Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D’Souza is gearing up for the new season of ‘Dance+’. He said that the reality show will showcase the “future of dance”.

The popular dance reality show will only stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Remo will return as the super Judge.

Talking about the season of Dance+, Remo D’Souza said, “Dance+ is like my second home and I am happy to be back here each time. Every year, the talent we get on the show grows phenomenally and it makes me proud to see this level of love and passion for the art of dance in today’s generation.”

He added: “In this new season on Disney+ Hotstar, we will showcase the future of dance and I am confident that what India imagines as the dance of tomorrow is what Dance + will showcase today.”

The new season of Dance+ is set to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230606-123802