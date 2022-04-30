ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Remo D’Souza surprises ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Sadiya on Eid

Ace choreographer and judge Remo D’Souza’s surprise for ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Sadiya came as a surprise for her around Eid.

He flew Sadiya’s family to Mumbai so that they can be part of her performance to ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’.

She had been missing her mother and her brothers during Ramazan, and so Remo planned this surprise.He also gifted them new clothes as Eidi during the show.

Remo mentioned: “Since the festivities of Eid are going on, I really wanted Sadiya to celebrate it with her family. Today, with the surprise, everyone is happy. We will also celebrate Eid together on ‘DID L’il Masters’. In fact, I have brought a few gifts for everyone as well. I am your younger brother Sadiya, so please accept a special gift from my side.”

“Also, I really want to tell Sadiya’s mother that her daughter is a wonderful dancer, and she will definitely reach some insane heights. I did not see her dancing as a contestant today, but as an artist,” he added.

Host Jay Bhanushali further shared: “I really want to thank Remo Sir for considering every contestant as his family and thinking about them so much. I believe everyone here will never be able to forget Remo Sir, nor Remo Sir will forget them, their relationship will always stay strong.”

Sadiya’s father was overwhelmed as this moment was unexpected for him.

“I am so happy today! I never imagined such a surprise and watching them during the performance truly left me speechless. I was so overwhelmed watching them that I couldn’t trust my eyes. Remo Sir asked me to enjoy the performance and I can definitely say today that Meri Eid Aagayi,” he concluded.

‘DID L’il Masters Season 5’ airs on Zee TV.

20220430-153402

